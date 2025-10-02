RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,741 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $848.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.