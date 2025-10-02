Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

