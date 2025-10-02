Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Holdings Reduced by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after buying an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

