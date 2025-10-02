Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.4%

AGNC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,471.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.