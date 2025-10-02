BSW Wealth Partners Has $736,000 Position in Deere & Company $DE

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $1,959,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $451.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.80 and a 200-day moving average of $489.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.