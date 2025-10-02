BSW Wealth Partners Has $684,000 Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ball were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 5,420.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 196,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

