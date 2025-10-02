VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.