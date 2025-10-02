VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

