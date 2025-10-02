Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 47,400.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total transaction of $1,107,349.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.13, a PEG ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $274.86 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.