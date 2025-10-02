Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $348.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.52. The firm has a market cap of $638.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

