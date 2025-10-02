Cooper Financial Group Has $851,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

