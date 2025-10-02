Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,292 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $190.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

