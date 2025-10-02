iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on October 6th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2945 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.