iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on October 6th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2945 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

