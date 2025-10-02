Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of TSM opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $290.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

