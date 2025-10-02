Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.85 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

