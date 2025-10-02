QTR Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

QTR Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

