Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

