ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $16.10 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

C stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

