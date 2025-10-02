ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $27.04 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $237.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

