Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Position Raised by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.9%

Elevance Health stock opened at $332.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $510.24. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

