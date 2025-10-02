SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW Position Boosted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF makes up 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 2.56% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $196.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.55 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.90.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

