Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF $CSB

Vicus Capital grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSB opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

