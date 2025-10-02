Gold Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.0% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after purchasing an additional 179,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $94.52 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

