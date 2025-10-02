Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4,593.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $138,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on Jabil in a report on Sunday. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,375. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,416 shares of company stock worth $14,071,089. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.