Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 600 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 714.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

