Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,583 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.