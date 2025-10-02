Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.