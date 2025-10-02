TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,013,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 107,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.64.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

