Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $7.45 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

