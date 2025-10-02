Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $147.67

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.6667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

DELL opened at $149.46 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

