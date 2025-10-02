Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

