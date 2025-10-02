Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Stock Holdings Lowered by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Buckle makes up about 9.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 546.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $1,187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,013.44. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $361,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,426.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,320,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKE. UBS Group increased their price target on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.