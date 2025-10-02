USA Financial Formulas Buys Shares of 20,429 iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 0.6% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IYW opened at $197.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $197.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

