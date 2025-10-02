Marks Wealth LLC Invests $18.66 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 246,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

