Schaeffer Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $309.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $309.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

