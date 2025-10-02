Washington University Takes $277,000 Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Washington University acquired a new stake in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Pony AI makes up 0.2% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pony AI by 3,136.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 613,238 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pony AI by 38.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 100,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Pony AI in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PONY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Sunday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Pony AI Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of PONY stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

