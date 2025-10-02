Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,051 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $2,666,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 165,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

