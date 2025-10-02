Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vertiv by 79.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 172.7% during the second quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 65.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $161.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

