Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $752.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $707.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.34. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $753.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

