Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.58 Million in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BioNTech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 390,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its holdings in BioNTech by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $129.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.