Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $550,192.50 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total value of $550,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,736,456.63. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total value of $546,547.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total value of $558,427.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50.

On Monday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50.

On Friday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total value of $548,797.50.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $566,235.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

