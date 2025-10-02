Insider Selling: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Sells $327,338.10 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 36,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $327,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,865.82. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Troy Edward Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Troy Edward Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $410,000.00.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ KURA opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Guggenheim began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

