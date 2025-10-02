Michael Cloonan Sells 17,207 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cloonan sold 17,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $496,421.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,790,845.55. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cloonan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Cloonan sold 7,793 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $231,452.10.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Michael Cloonan sold 17,574 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $438,647.04.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cloonan sold 7,426 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $185,724.26.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

SION stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SION. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sionna Therapeutics

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.