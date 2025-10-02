Insider Buying: Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Director Buys 34,470 Shares of Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,367.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,557,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,875.90. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 26th, Murray Stahl bought 4 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167.04.

MIAX opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Miami International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

