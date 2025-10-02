Insider Buying: Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Director Buys 34,470 Shares of Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,367.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,557,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,875.90. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 26th, Murray Stahl bought 4 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167.04.
Miami International Stock Down 3.1%
MIAX opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $42.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Miami International
We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.
