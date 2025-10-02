Rajiv Jain Acquires 271,861 Shares of GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain bought 271,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$456,182.76.

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 25th, Rajiv Jain bought 350,042 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of A$591,220.94.
  • On Friday, September 19th, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$504,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Rajiv Jain acquired 466,348 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of A$776,469.42.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Rajiv Jain acquired 500,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of A$845,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 17th, Rajiv Jain acquired 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$508,800.00.
  • On Thursday, September 18th, Rajiv Jain acquired 279,469 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$468,948.98.
  • On Monday, September 15th, Rajiv Jain acquired 201,827 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$343,509.55.
  • On Tuesday, September 16th, Rajiv Jain acquired 246,444 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$420,679.91.
  • On Thursday, September 11th, Rajiv Jain acquired 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$512,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 5th, Rajiv Jain acquired 205,076 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$359,293.15.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

GQG Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Company Profile

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

