Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 134,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

