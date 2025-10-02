HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

ESGU stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

