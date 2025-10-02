GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

