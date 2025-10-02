HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IBIT stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

