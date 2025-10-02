Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 27,835 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 232,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.