Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

